Brookhaven Town Assessor Ronald F. Devine Jr. is expected to retire next week after three years with the town.

Devine will step down on July 20 and be succeeded by deputy town assessor Richard DeBragga, according to a resolution that was included in the agenda for Thursday's meeting of the Brookhaven Town Board.

DeBragga will be appointed to complete Devine's term, which was set to expire on Sept. 30, 2019.

Devine, 61, a former Islip Town assessor, was hired by Brookhaven in September 2015 to serve as deputy assessor until the expected retirement of longtime assessor James Ryan.

Devine, of Bayport, was promoted to assessor on Jan. 7, 2016, six days after Ryan retired. He was paid $130,420 last year, according to town payroll records.

Town assessors maintain property ownership records, estimate property values for tax purposes, and review applications for tax exemptions.

Devine, who had been Islip town assessor from 1998 to 2015, also is the president of the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library board of trustees.