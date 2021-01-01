TODAY'S PAPER
Residents flee Ronkonkoma apartment fire

Firefighters at the scene in Ronkonkoma on Friday.

Firefighters at the scene in Ronkonkoma on Friday. Credit: Chris Sabella

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
A fire damaged four apartments at a Ronkonkoma complex Friday morning, forcing residents of eight units to evacuate, Suffolk police said.

No one was injured, police said. The cause is under investigation by Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives.

Fourth Precinct officers responded to the fire around 10:45 a.m. The Lakeland Fire Department also responded.

The New Year’s Day fire marked the second blaze at the Colony Park apartment complex on 500 Peconic St. in recent years.

In 2019, a mother trapped by a fire at the complex had to drop her then-20-month-old daughter from a second-floor balcony into the arms of her husband on the ground. The woman and another man were treated for minor injuries.

The complex is operated by the Commack-based Heatherwood Luxury Rentals, whose office did not return a call Friday seeking comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

