A woman trapped by fire in a Ronkonkoma apartment complex early Sunday morning was forced to throw her infant from a second-floor balcony to a bystander on the ground and then jumped to safety, Suffolk police said.

Police responded to the fire around 12:50 a.m. Sunday at one of the several dozen buildings in the Colony Park apartment complex at Peconic Street in Ronkonkoma.

According to police, before they arrived, the woman, who was unnamed, dropped her baby from the second floor into the arms of a person on the ground. Both the mother and child were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and were treated for minor injuries, police said.

First responders also brought a man to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Police reported no other injuries. Lakeland Fire Department also responded to the fire.

It’s unclear where the residents of the five units deemed uninhabitable were staying about the fire.

Suffolk police have not released the cause of the fire, which its Arson Section is investigating.