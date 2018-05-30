The $1 billion proposal for a Ronkonkoma entertainment complex featuring a 17,500-seat hockey arena goes before a Suffolk Legislature committee on Wednesday afternoon amid questions over whether it has enough political and community support.

Lawmakers on the Economic Development Committee are weighing whether Suffolk officials should enter into a deal — known as a “memorandum of agreement” — with Chicago real estate developer Jones Lang LaSalle to serve as the “master developer” of a 40-acre site between Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Long Island Rail Road’s Ronkonkoma station.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Legislature building in Hauppauge.

County economic development officials in April picked the arena plan over three other proposals thatsuggested housing, retail or commercial uses of the property.

At that time, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the arena would help fulfill the wishes of some Ronkonkoma residents to transform the property — now occupied by thousands of county-owned parking lots — into “a premier destination and entertainment venue.”

Jones Lang LaSalle and a three-person investment team led by banker Ray Bartoszek — collectively calling themselves the Ronkonkoma Vision Project — have proposed an arena, 500-room hotel, sports medicine facilities and office and retail spaces that they say would create thousands of jobs.

But some county lawmakers have questioned whether the arena has enough support, noting the proposal does not identify a sports team to play in the facility.

The New York Islanders, who plan to move into a new $1 billion arena at Belmont Park for the 2012-22 season, and National Hockey League officials have said they have no interest in the Ronkonkoma arena.

The memorandum of agreement, if approved by the Legislature, would give Jones Lang LaSalle eight months to flesh out the feasibility of their plan, according to county documents.

If the project is deemed feasible by county officials, Jones Lang LaSalle would file site plans specifying the types and locations of buildings that are planned, a financial plan, potential tax incentives and a preliminary assessment of required infrastructure, such as roads, parking and sewage systems.

If the county rejects the JLL plan, it would move to select one of the other three proposals that had been rejected in April.

Any development of the property may also require zoning changes approved by the Town of Islip, which also would have to issue building permits.