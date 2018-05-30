TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Ronkonkoma arena proposal on Suffolk committee’s agenda

Lawmakers on the legislature’s Economic Development Committee set to discuss $1B project’s viability at Wednesday meeting.

A rendering shows an arena complex proposed for

A rendering shows an arena complex proposed for a 40-acre property in Ronkonkoma. A Suffolk legislative committee is set to discuss the proposal on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Ronkonkoma Vision Project LLC

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

The $1 billion proposal for a Ronkonkoma entertainment complex featuring a 17,500-seat hockey arena goes before a Suffolk Legislature committee on Wednesday afternoon amid questions over whether it has enough political and community support.

Lawmakers on the Economic Development Committee are weighing whether Suffolk officials should enter into a deal — known as a “memorandum of agreement” — with Chicago real estate developer Jones Lang LaSalle to serve as the “master developer” of a 40-acre site between Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Long Island Rail Road’s Ronkonkoma station.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Legislature building in Hauppauge.

County economic development officials in April picked the arena plan over three other proposals thatsuggested housing, retail or commercial uses of the property.

At that time, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the arena would help fulfill the wishes of some Ronkonkoma residents to transform the property — now occupied by thousands of county-owned parking lots — into “a premier destination and entertainment venue.”

Jones Lang LaSalle and a three-person investment team led by banker Ray Bartoszek — collectively calling themselves the Ronkonkoma Vision Project — have proposed an arena, 500-room hotel, sports medicine facilities and office and retail spaces that they say would create thousands of jobs.

But some county lawmakers have questioned whether the arena has enough support, noting the proposal does not identify a sports team to play in the facility.

The New York Islanders, who plan to move into a new $1 billion arena at Belmont Park for the 2012-22 season, and National Hockey League officials have said they have no interest in the Ronkonkoma arena.

The memorandum of agreement, if approved by the Legislature, would give Jones Lang LaSalle eight months to flesh out the feasibility of their plan, according to county documents.

If the project is deemed feasible by county officials, Jones Lang LaSalle would file site plans specifying the types and locations of buildings that are planned, a financial plan, potential tax incentives and a preliminary assessment of required infrastructure, such as roads, parking and sewage systems.

If the county rejects the JLL plan, it would move to select one of the other three proposals that had been rejected in April.

Any development of the property may also require zoning changes approved by the Town of Islip, which also would have to issue building permits.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Glen Cove City Hall on Glen Street on Council mulls water rate hike of up to 40 percent
Wyandanch High School students Eric Dennis, left, Demitrius Fraternity 'league' opened at LI high school
It will be cloudy Wednesday over Long Island Forecast: Fog, then cloudy and cooler
Ilya Yurchenko, 19, of Medford was arrested Tuesday, Cops: Man charged with high school trespassing
Mattituck Junior-Senior High School juniors Julie Seifert and Teen's prom is just like 'American movies'
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary 1600: Trump seesaws again on China trade