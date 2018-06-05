Suffolk lawmakers plan to vote Tuesday afternoon on a resolution that would give a Chicago developer eight months to prepare a detailed proposal for a sports arena and convention complex in Ronkonkoma.

Jones Lang LaSalle, which has an office in Melville, has proposed a sprawling development including medical and research facilities, a hotel, conference center, retail shops and a 17,500-seat arena on 40 acres between Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Long Island Rail Road’s Ronkonkoma station.

County economic development and planning officials in April picked the JLL proposal over three other plans suggesting homes, retail or industrial development at the site.

The Suffolk Legislature is to vote on allowing county officials to sign a memorandum of agreement naming JLL as the site’s master developer.

The deal would give the developer eight months to study the project’s feasibility, including financing and infrastructure improvements such as sewers, roads and parking. JLL is required to replace thousands of county-owned parking spaces that would be lost during construction of the complex.

JLL and project supporters have said the arena plan would create thousands of jobs and serve as an economic engine on underutilized parcels about two miles south of the Long Island Expressway.

Lawmakers have expressed concerns about some aspects of the proposal, including plans for sewage disposal. Legislators at a hearing last week questioned the process county officials used to select the JLL proposal.

JLL and its development team have said they do not have a tenant for the proposed arena.

The New York Islanders and National Hockey League have said they are not interested in the Ronkonkoma site.