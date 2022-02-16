One person was shot on a Long Island Rail Road train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station early Wednesday, MTA officials said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear and the extent of any injuries was unknown.

Suffolk County Police Homicide detectives and Homicide Squad commanding officer Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer were at the shooting scene, located at the Ronkonkoma train station.

Railroad officials said the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on the 1:51 a.m. train to Penn Station.

Officials expect the ongoing investigation to impact morning rush-hour transit through the area and on the Ronkonkoma Branch. Commuters were advised to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates