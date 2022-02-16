TODAY'S PAPER
One person shot on LIRR train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station, MTA officials say

Delays are expected on the LIRR's Ronkonkoma Branch

Delays are expected on the LIRR's Ronkonkoma Branch due to a police investigation. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti
One person was shot on a Long Island Rail Road train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station early Wednesday, MTA officials said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear and the extent of any injuries was unknown.

Suffolk County Police Homicide detectives and Homicide Squad commanding officer Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer were at the shooting scene, located at the Ronkonkoma train station.

Railroad officials said the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on the 1:51 a.m. train to Penn Station.

Officials expect the ongoing investigation to impact morning rush-hour transit through the area and on the Ronkonkoma Branch. Commuters were advised to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

