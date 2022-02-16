This story was reported by Robert Brodsky, Alfonso Castillo, Matthew Chayes, Shari Einhorn and John Valenti. It was written by Chayes.

A Long Island Rail Road passenger was shot dead by his traveling companion early Wednesday morning in Ronkonkoma aboard a Penn Station-bound train, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The dead man was identified as Yusef Staine, 20, of West Babylon, the department wrote in a news release.

The companion, who took off after the shooting, hasn't been located, Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the department's homicide squad, said late Wednesday morning, as a police helicopter hovered above.

The shooting happened before 1:45 a.m. on the 1:51 a.m. train to Penn, and there were two or three other passengers aboard at the time.

"It's early in the investigation but all we know is that the two people appear to be traveling together," Beyrer said

At the family's home in Wyandanch, Pamela Usher, the victim's mother, said of her son: "He was killed and we need the person who did it to come forward."

Earlier, construction worker Jason Kahles arrived at the Ronkonkoma station a few hours after the shooting, only to find that his 4:40 a.m. train had been assigned to a different track than usual.

"Then I noticed the yellow tarp, and I was like, ‘Oh, boy. Something happened,' " said Kahles, 44, of Middle Island, referencing a tarp that was hung on the train’s doors to block the view of the crime scene.

Kahles took a couple photos of the train, including one in which "you can see that there’s blood on the floor."

Kahles said the situation was "a little concerning," but added that he generally felt safe traveling to and from Ronkonkoma station during the early-morning hours. He said the scene reminded him of Colin Ferguson’s 1993 shooting rampage on board an LIRR train near Merillon Avenue Station. Six people were killed and another 19 injured.

"That was kind of like the first thing that I thought of," Kahles said. "It brings you back."

Deandra Warberton, a nurse from Holtsville, said she’s taken the train for two years without incident.

"This is insane," she said. "I am speechless right now. It’s very scary."

Joe Green of Manorville, added that "hopefully they catch him in a timely manner."

A heavy law enforcement contingent convened on the scene Wednesday morning, as crime scene tape surrounded the westbound platform and LIRR parking lot.

A Suffolk County police mobile command post was parked at the station with Commissioner Rodney Harrison seen coming in and out. The county Medical Examiner’s office also was on the scene although police had yet to remove the victim’s body.

The LIRR eastbound and westbound trains were continuing to operate on a single track.

The MTA Police said a person was seen running from the train following the shooting, but said it was unclear whether that person was involved — or was a passenger fleeing the scene.

Check back for updates to this developing story.