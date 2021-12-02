A woman was struck and killed by an LIRR train Thursday morning in Wyandanch, temporarily closing service in both directions on the Ronkonkoma Branch, which was restored after noon.

The 9:16 a.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma struck the woman on the tracks east of the Wyandanch Station about 10:30 a.m., officials said.

MTA police are investigating the crash and declared the woman dead at the scene. Police said no criminality was suspected.

The LIRR suspended the Ronkonoma Branch for east and westbound service between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma for about 90 minutes. Service was restored about 12:10 p.m. Trains may be delayed while operating on two tracks, LIRR officials said.

With Joan Gralla