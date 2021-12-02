TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Woman struck, killed by LIRR train, MTA says

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

A woman was struck and killed by an LIRR train Thursday morning in Wyandanch, temporarily closing service in both directions on the Ronkonkoma Branch, which was restored after noon.

The 9:16 a.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma struck the woman on the tracks east of the Wyandanch Station about 10:30 a.m., officials said.

MTA police are investigating the crash and declared the woman dead at the scene. Police said no criminality was suspected.

The LIRR suspended the Ronkonoma Branch for east and westbound service between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma for about 90 minutes. Service was restored about 12:10 p.m. Trains may be delayed while operating on two tracks, LIRR officials said.

With Joan Gralla

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Kathy Hochul emphasized during a press briefing
Hochul urges those who attended event at Javits to get tested
Multiple fire departments and ambulances responded to the
Police: SUV burns on Copiague lawn after 4-vehicle crash
Fifth-graders at James H. Vernon School in East
School Notebook: Students welcome furry friends
Sen. Anna Kaplan, seen here speaking at a
Small firms get more NYS government access, information under new laws
Residents wave signs along Main Street before a
Sayville residents again rally to block proposed Greybarn apartments
A nurse prepares vaccines in the Wizink Center,
COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota resident who traveled to NYC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?