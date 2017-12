A broken rail has prompted service changes Wednesday on the Ronkonkoma Branch, the Long Island Rail said.

Buses will replace trains between Ronkonkoma and Central Islip while crews work to repair a broken rail east of Central Islip, the railroad said in a service alert just before 10:28 a.m.

Westbound trains will originate and eastbound trains will terminate at Central Islip until the broken rail is repaired, the railroad said.

