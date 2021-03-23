TODAY'S PAPER
Two injured after car crashes into neighbor's house in Ronkonkoma

A driver crashed through a house on Seusing

A driver crashed through a house on Seusing Blvd in Ronkonkoma Tuesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Ronkonkoma woman was injured Tuesday after she pulled out of her driveway and crashed into her neighbor's home, Suffolk police said.

Luisa Ariza, with her six-year-old daughter in the back seat, pulled out of her driveway at 15 Seusing Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. when her 2006 Honda Odyssey traveled across the street and onto the front lawn of her neighbor's property, striking a home at 9 Seusing Boulevard, authorities said.

Ariza, 29, was taken by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officers from the Fourth Precinct said.

The child was taken by Lakeland Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where she is being treated for minor injuries, police said.

The house was vacant at the time of the crash, officials said.

