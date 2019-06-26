An all-seeing video camera caught a man robbing six poor boxes at a Ronkonkoma church.

The donations were stolen from St. Joseph's Church on June 14 at about 5:15 p.m., Suffolk police said.

The video, which can be seen on YouTube.com/scpdtv, shows a man in a baseball cap, wearing light-colored shorts and a dark T-shirt, breaking into one of the boxes on the wall. Police said the man broke into six donations boxes and took money from them.

There is a $5,000 cash award for information leading to an arrest, police said.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email ww.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.