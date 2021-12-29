TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island Suffolk

Driver seriously injured in 'chain reaction' crash on Vets Highway, police say

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Veterans

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Highway at Lakeland Avenue in Ronkonkoma on Wednesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A Holtsville man suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Ronkonkoma Wednesday morning, Suffolk police said.

Jermaine Brown was driving a 2015 Honda eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when he collided with a 2019 Honda at the intersection of Lakeland Avenue at approximately 11:50 a.m., police said. Brown’s vehicle then struck a 2010 Jeep in the left turning lane, sparking a chain reaction involving at least two other vehicles that were also in the turning lane.

Brown, 48, of Holtsville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious physical injuries. No other injuries were reported from the scene. Both Hondas, the Jeep, a 2010 Kia, and a 2019 Nissan were all impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call 631-854-8552.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

