Holbrook man killed in fiery crash in Ronkonkoma, police say

Firefighters respond to the fiery car crash in

Firefighters respond to the fiery car crash in Ronkonkoma on Wednesday night. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Holbrook man was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night outside Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma after his car went off the road, hit a pole and caught fire, police said.

Robert M. Nolan Jr., 52, was traveling west on Veterans Memorial Highway when his 2015 Honda Accord veered off the roadway, near Johnson Avenue, and struck a metal utility pole at about 9:30 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.

“The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames,” police said.

Nolan was declared dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office. Twenty-five firefighters from the Bohemia Fire Department responded, said Assistant Fire Chief Scott Thompson.

Police did not provide further details regarding the crash.

With Nicholas Spangler

