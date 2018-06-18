A Ronkonkoma man was killed in a house fire that broke out Monday afternoon, Suffolk homicide officials said.

A resident of the home on May Court, Paul Stephan, 60, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.

Lakeland firefighters and Suffolk police responded to the scene after the homeowners called 911.

Both Suffolk Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating, police said. It was unclear Monday night what had started the fire, police said, but a preliminary investigation determined the cause was not criminal.