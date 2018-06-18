TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Resident killed in Ronkonkoma house fire, police say

A firefighter is evaluated at scene of fatal

A firefighter is evaluated at scene of fatal fire that broke out in the basement of home, above, at 14 May Court in Ronkonkomam around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, June. 18, 2018. The unidentified victim was trapped in the basement where the fire brokeout. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

A Ronkonkoma man was killed in a house fire that broke out Monday afternoon, Suffolk homicide officials said.

A resident of the home on May Court, Paul Stephan, 60, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.

Lakeland firefighters and Suffolk police responded to the scene after the homeowners called 911.

Both Suffolk Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating, police said. It was unclear Monday night what had started the fire, police said, but a preliminary investigation determined the cause to be non-criminal.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Lawmakers balk at boost in NIFA borrowing
A voter fills out a ballot during the School budget revotes in 2 LI districts
Officials said this surveillance video shows suspects with Officials: 5 used clients’ food stamps
David S. Mack, left, Peter Florey, and Patricia Mack, McDonald, Florey possible MTA appointees
Long Island Rail Road train at the Shinnecock LIRR: More than 78,000 U.S. Open passenger trips
Jose Franco-Martinez, 53, will be arraigned Officials: Killing suspect arraigned in psych ward