Ronkonkoma Hub $600M development starts with groundbreaking
The first phase of the project near the Ronkonkoma LIRR station, LIE and Long Island MacArthur Airport is to include 489 residential units in six buildings.
A developer broke ground on the Ronkonkoma Hub Monday, officially launching work on a $600 million project that will create apartments, stores, restaurants and office space in an effort to revitalize the struggling downtown.
Once completed in 10 years, the Hub is expected to include as many as 1,450 apartments and 545,000 square feet of retail and office space on 50 acres.
