Ronkonkoma Hub $600M development starts with groundbreaking

The first phase of the project near the Ronkonkoma LIRR station, LIE and Long Island MacArthur Airport is to include 489 residential units in six buildings.

A site of the future Ronkonkoma Hub near the LIRR station on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Valerie Bauman  valerie.bauman@newsday.com @valeriereports
A developer broke ground on the Ronkonkoma Hub Monday, officially launching work on a $600 million project that will create apartments, stores, restaurants and office space in an effort to revitalize the struggling downtown.

Once completed in 10 years, the Hub is expected to include as many as 1,450 apartments and 545,000 square feet of retail and office space on 50 acres.

Monday’s...

Valerie Bauman is in her third year covering Huntington for Newsday, including town and village governments and local school districts.

