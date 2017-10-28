Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 46° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SuffolkLong Island

    Ronkonkoma Hub $600M redevelopment to break ground

    Updated
    By  carl.macgowan@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    James L. Coughlan, left, and Robert Loscalzo, principals

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    James L. Coughlan, left, and Robert Loscalzo, principals at Tritec Real Estate, with a model of Phase One of the company's Ronkonkoma Hub project. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas)

    A developer is set to soon break ground on the Ronkonkoma Hub — a $600 million complex of apartments, stores, restaurants and offices that officials have said will transform a struggling downtown near the hamlet’s bustling train station.

    When it is completed in about a decade, the Hub is expected to have as many as 1,450 apartments and 545,000 square feet of retail and office space on 50 acres.

    The...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Vincent J. Trimarco Jr., 48, an attorney from Feds: Lawyer stole $2M in settlement funds from minor Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer, left, greets Schaffer, Bellone differ over Spota resignation Sandy aftermath in Long Beach. Superstorm Sandy hits LI: Relive the first 30 hours

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK