A developer is set to soon break ground on the Ronkonkoma Hub — a $600 million complex of apartments, stores, restaurants and offices that officials have said will transform a struggling downtown near the hamlet’s bustling train station.
When it is completed in about a decade, the Hub is expected to have as many as 1,450 apartments and 545,000 square feet of retail and office space on 50 acres.
The...
