Cops: Ronkonkoma man dies after getting pinned between 2 box trucks in Central Islip

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Ronkonkoma man was killed Tuesday after getting pinned between two box trucks as he helped back one of the vehicles into a Central Islip parking lot, Suffolk police said.

At about 9:40 a.m., Rolando Padillacanales, 45, had been helping a motorist back up a 2007 Hino box truck in a parking lot at South Research Place when the vehicle hit him, according to police, pinning him against a parked 2006 Freightliner box truck.

The driver of the 2007 Hino truck, Francisco Ramos, 46, of Brentwood, then moved forward and Padillacanales fell to the ground, police said.

Padillacanales was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he died of his injuries, police said.

Ramos was not hurt, police said. A safety check was done on the trucks by officers at the scene.

Suffolk police detectives are investigating.

