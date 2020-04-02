Route 109 east in West Babylon closed for serious crash, Suffolk police say
A serious multivehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 109 in West Babylon Thursday, police said.
Suffolk County police said the accident was reported in a 911 call at 7:40 a.m. and said the eastbound roadway is closed between East Drive and Arnold Avenue. It was not immediately clear how long it would remain closed.
The area is just southeast of Sunrise Highway.
Police said detectives are at the scene, but details were still emerging.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.