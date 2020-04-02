A serious multivehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 109 in West Babylon Thursday, police said.

Suffolk County police said the accident was reported in a 911 call at 7:40 a.m. and said the eastbound roadway is closed between East Drive and Arnold Avenue. It was not immediately clear how long it would remain closed.

The area is just southeast of Sunrise Highway.

Police said detectives are at the scene, but details were still emerging.