Route 109 east in West Babylon closed for serious crash, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A serious multivehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 109 in West Babylon Thursday, police said.

Suffolk County police said the accident was reported in a 911 call at 7:40 a.m. and said the eastbound roadway is closed between East Drive and Arnold Avenue. It was not immediately clear how long it would remain closed.

The area is just southeast of Sunrise Highway.

Police said detectives are at the scene, but details were still emerging.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

