Route 110 south in East Farmingdale closed, motorcyclist hurt, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A male motorcyclist was seriously injured after being thrown from his bike while riding on Route 110 in East Farmingdale on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. and prompted all lanes southbound on Route 110 to be closed at the Route 109 overpass, police said. The lanes remained closed shortly after 10 p.m., police said.

The male motorcyclist lost control of the bike before he was ejected from it, police said.

The injured motorcyclist, who was not identified, was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

No other details were released. Detectives with the department’s First Squad were investigating.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Journal-Review.

