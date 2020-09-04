A fatal early-morning crash left a motorcyclist dead and forced the closure of a section of Route 112 in Coram for about four hours Friday, Suffolk County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash, between the motorcycle and a car, was reported in a 911 call at 4:12 a.m. and police said Route 112 was closed in both directions between Pine Road and Colby Drive until about 8:30 a.m. for an accident investigation conducted by Crime Scene detectives.

Additional details were not immediately available.