A fatal early-morning crash left a motorcyclist dead and forced the closure of a section of Route 112 in Coram for about four hours Friday, Suffolk County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash, between the motorcycle and a car, was reported in a 911 call at 4:12 a.m. and police said Route 112 was closed in both directions between Pine Road and Colby Drive until about 8:30 a.m. for an accident investigation conducted by Crime Scene detectives.

Additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

