TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
53° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Rte 25 lane closures in Huntington, Smithtown start Monday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Parts of Route 25 in Huntington and Smithtown will be closed for repaving starting Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Work on the five-and-a-half mile stretch of road, located between Park Avenue and Kings Park Road, will take place during the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and during the night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the department said in a statement on Friday.

Motorists will be informed of the closures from “variable” signs that will be updated.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, is part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s priority paving program. About 100 miles of roads in Long Island will be stripped and then resurfaced, the department said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

New York City Patrolmen's Benevolent Association president Patrick NYPD union protests release of cop killer
A Ft. Worth, Texas man allegedly had an TSA: Texas man had gun in carry-on at LGA
LI kids like Razor rides
Rafael Hung, 42, of Queens, was arraigned Thursday DA: Nurse stole $34G in equipment from hospital
LI kids like playing The Stock Market Game
Kidsday reporter Joshua Kiaei at Old Westbury Gardens. The beauty of Old Westbury Gardens