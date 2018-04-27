Parts of Route 25 in Huntington and Smithtown will be closed for repaving starting Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Work on the five-and-a-half mile stretch of road, located between Park Avenue and Kings Park Road, will take place during the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and during the night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the department said in a statement on Friday.

Motorists will be informed of the closures from “variable” signs that will be updated.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, is part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s priority paving program. About 100 miles of roads in Long Island will be stripped and then resurfaced, the department said.