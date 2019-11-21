One person died and another person was hospitalized with minor injuries after a morning rush-hour crash that closed Route 25 — Middle Country Road — in Selden Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. and forced the closure of the road in both directions between North Bicycle Path and Evergreen Drive.

Police said the road will remain closed for several hours for investigation and are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The identity of the dead driver has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Sixth Squad detectives said the driver of a second vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the driver of a third vehicle was not injured.

Photos from the crash scene show the three vehicles, including one with significant damage. The road is covered in debris.