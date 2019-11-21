TODAY'S PAPER
One person killed in rush-hour crash on Route 25 in Selden, Suffolk police say

A multivehicle crash forced the closure of Route 25 in Selden Thursday morning, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: James Carbone)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
One person died and another person was hospitalized with minor injuries after a morning rush-hour crash that closed Route 25 — Middle Country Road — in Selden Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. and forced the closure of the road in both directions between North Bicycle Path and Evergreen Drive.

Police said the road will remain closed for several hours for investigation and are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The identity of the dead driver has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Sixth Squad detectives said the driver of a second vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the driver of a third vehicle was not injured.

Photos from the crash scene show the three vehicles, including one with significant damage. The road is covered in debris.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

