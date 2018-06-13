Parents of three Sachem High School East football players have asked a judge to let them file a $15 million lawsuit against the school district and a booster club for allegedly failing to provide the teens with adequate mental health services after a teammate died during a training drill.

Joseph Kmiotek and Alicia Paolucci, both of Farmingville, and Joseph Udaze, of Holtsville, said their sons still suffer from depression and anxiety 10 months after they witnessed their teammate Joshua Mileto, 16, get struck on school grounds by a log that weighed several hundred pounds.

Every day is a struggle, said Nicholas Paolucci, 16. Paolucci along with Mileto and three other players were carrying the log above their heads and shoulders as part of the training exercise during a summer football camp for high school players.

Mileto, a junior, died Aug. 10 after he fell during the relay and was struck by the log. The camp was organized by the Sachem East Touchdown Club, a parent-run booster group, and run by school staff, including Sachem East football coaches.

“I barely sleep. I get two to three hours of sleep a night at the most,” Paolucci said at a news conference held at the Hauppauge office of his lawyer, Kenneth Mollins. “I just wake up with panic attacks and stuff every night.”

Paolucci’s father and the other parents said the school district initially brought mental health professionals into the high school to help all students affected by Mileto’s death, but they stopped after two visits.

The parents said the district promised to provide continued mental health counseling, but never did.

Kenneth Graham, superintendent of the Sachem Central School District, said in a statement the mental health and safety of students and staff is a top priority.

“In the aftermath of the horrific events that took place during the August 10, 2017 tragedy, the district enacted steps to provide in-district and out-of-district support services to our student body and staff,” Graham said. “Counseling services are available on an on-going basis for anyone in need.”

The deadline to file a notice of claim, the first step in suing a municipality, has passed.

On Tuesday, the parents of the players filed a motion in state Supreme Court in Riverhead, asking the court to let them proceed with the lawsuit.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated where Joseph Kmiotek and Alicia Paolucci are from. They are from Farmingville.