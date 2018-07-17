TODAY'S PAPER
Student dies at Sachem High School East, district says

Sachem High School East in Farmingville on Tuesday,

Sachem High School East in Farmingville on Tuesday, where a student died the previous night, the district said. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky and Sabrina Escobar robert.brodsky@newsday.com, sabrina.escobar@newsday.com
A student died at Sachem High School East on Monday night, the district superintendent said.

"It is with deep sorrow that the district has learned that an incoming senior at Sachem North High School tragically passed away last night," Sachem district superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement Tuesday morning. "We are currently not aware of the cause of death."

The student was at Sachem High School East at the time, the district said.

Suffolk County police received a 911 call at that school at 9:15 p.m. Monday for a sick or injured person, police said. They did not provide additional details. 

"Support services will be available as of 8 a.m. today at both high schools," Graham said.

