District: Sachem East security increased after social media threat

Superintendent Kenneth E. Graham said school officials immediately notified Suffolk County police.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Sachem East High School in Farmingville will have extra security Wednesday in the wake of a “a nonspecific threat” that was deemed not credible, the district superintendent said in a message to families.

Superintendent Kenneth E. Graham said the threat was posted Tuesday evening on social media, and that school officials immediately notified Suffolk County police.

“The Sachem Central School District takes incidents of this nature very seriously,” Graham said in the message addressed to Sachem East families.

“As an added measure, tomorrow morning here will be a police presence as well as additional security during the school day to ensure that our students and staff feel safe and secure,” the message, sent Tuesday evening, said.

Suffolk County police had no immediate comment Wednesday morning.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

