Family sues Sachem, booster club over death in football drill

Joshua Mileto, 16, died in August after he was struck by a log he and his high school teammates were carrying overhead during a summer camp.

Joshua Mileto, 16, was set to enter 11th

Joshua Mileto, 16, was set to enter 11th grade at Sachem High School East. Photo Credit: Mileto Family

By Chau Lam and Jim Baumbach chau.lam@newsday.com, jim.baumbach@newsday.com
The family of the Sachem High School East football player who died in August during a training drill sued the school district and a parent-run booster club on Wednesday, alleging that the boy’s death was a result of “negligence” by the defendants.

The wrongful death lawsuit — filed in state Supreme Court in Riverhead against the Sachem Central School District and Sachem East Touchdown Club...

By Chau Lam and Jim Baumbach chau.lam@newsday.com, jim.baumbach@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

