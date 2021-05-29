On Saturday after 1 a.m., two men were rescued from a sinking sailboat at Fire Island Pines Harbor by Suffolk County police officers, the department said in a news release.

"The lines on the sailboat broke and were being smashed against the dock and other boats," said the release, adding. "Officers maneuvered Marine X-Ray next to the sailboat and helped the two men to jump safely to the rescue boat at approximately 2:30 a.m."

One officer sustained minor injuries while catching one of the men from the sailboat. The officer was taken a hospital for treatment. The two men from the sailboat, ages 32 and 37, were uninjured, police said.