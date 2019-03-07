LI brewery makes beer from 133-year-old yeast

Saint James Brewery New York in Holbrook is debuting a beer made entirely from yeast inside bottles found in the SS Oregon, which sank in 1886 near Fire Island.

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery New Yorky, fills a glass with his new beer, Deep Ascent, at the brewery in Holbrook on Wednesday. Deep Ascent was brewed with yeast salvaged from bottles of English ale that had been on the SS Oregon, which sank off Fire Island in 1886.

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery New York, shows the logo for Deep Ascent at the brewery in Holbrook on Wednesday, next to bottles from the SS Oregon shipwreck in 1886.

A map of the SS Oregon, which sank off Fire Island in 1886, at Saint James Brewery New York in Holbrook on Wednesday.