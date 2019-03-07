TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

LI brewery makes beer from 133-year-old yeast

By Newsday Staff
Saint James Brewery New York in Holbrook is debuting a beer made entirely from yeast inside bottles found in the SS Oregon, which sank in 1886 near Fire Island.

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery, fills
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery New Yorky, fills a glass with his new beer, Deep Ascent, at the brewery in Holbrook on Wednesday. Deep Ascent was brewed with yeast salvaged from bottles of English ale that had been on the SS Oregon, which sank off Fire Island in 1886.

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery, kegs
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery New York, kegs his new beer, Deep Ascent, at the brewery in Holbrook on Wednesday.

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery, shows
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery New York, shows the logo for Deep Ascent at the brewery in Holbrook on Wednesday, next to bottles from the SS Oregon shipwreck in 1886.

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery, kegs
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery New York, kegs his new beer, Deep Ascent, at the brewery in Holbrook on Wednesday.

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery, poses
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Jamie Adams, co-owner of Saint James Brewery New York poses for a portrait holding a glasss of his new beer, Deep Ascent, at the brewery in Holbrook on Wednesday.

A map of the SS Oregon, which sank
Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

A map of the SS Oregon, which sank off Fire Island in 1886, at Saint James Brewery New York in Holbrook on Wednesday.

The SS Oregon between New York and Liverpool,
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo/Chronicle / Alamy Stock Photo

The SS Oregon between New York and Liverpool, England.

By Newsday Staff

