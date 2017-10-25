Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church rededication

Subscribe
    A Manorville church will rededicate its sanctuary Sunday following a $900,000 renovation of a building that once had been a chicken coop. Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church members donated their time to rebuild the sanctuary and add a new wing that will house the congregation’s religious education program.

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville nears completion, parishioner volunteers Bart Giuliano, left, and Gerry Devitt wire a lamppost in time for a Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, dedication.

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville nears completion, parishioner volunteers -- from left, Joe Revere, Thomas Michel and Ronnie Gibbs -- work to put together the wooden pews in time for the Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, dedication.

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville nears completion, parishioner volunteers Thomas Michel, left, and Ronnie Gibbs work to put together the wooden pews in time for this Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, dedication.

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville nears completion, parishioner volunteers Nick Michel, left, and Diego Parra work to put together the wooden pews in time for the Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, dedication.

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville nears completion, parishioner volunteers work to put together the wooden pews in time for the Sunday, Oct. 29, 2107, dedication.

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville nears completion, The Rev. Jose Jacob, SMM, is in the church's sanctuary on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, with parishioner volunteers working to put together the wooden pews in time for the Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, dedication.

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville nears completion, parishioner volunteer Joe Revere works to put together the wooden pews in time for the Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, dedication.

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville nears completion, parishioner volunteer Ronnie Gibbs and others work to put together the wooden pews in time for the Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, dedication.

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and
    (Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas)

    As the year-long renovation of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville nears completion, parishioner volunteers work to put together the wooden pews in time for the Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, dedication.

