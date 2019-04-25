TODAY'S PAPER
A slice of pie and a beer? Sal's Famous Pizza seeks state liquor license

The pizza restaurant's existing special use permit from the Village of Babylon doesn't include the sale of alcohol.

The Babylon Long Island Rail Road train station

The Babylon Long Island Rail Road train station along railroad avenue in Babylon Village on Jan. 30, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Travel-weary Long Island Rail Road commuters grabbing a slice of pizza on the way out of the Babylon Station platform's west end may soon be able to have it served with a cold beer.

Sal’s Famous Pizza, 128 N. Carll Ave., adjacent to other storefront businesses frequented by LIRR commuters, including a bagel store, Mexican restaurant and a bar, is seeking a state liquor license to offer riders more.

The pizza restaurant’s existing special use permit from the Village of Babylon doesn’t include the sale of alcohol.

The village board of trustees will hold a public hearing on May 14 at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 153 W. Main St..

The restaurant is one of an estimated 30 or more in the village, which is in the third year of a ban on new eateries. The moratorium excludes restaurants that open in locations that previously housed a restaurant, as well as those with 20 seats or fewer and don’t serve alcohol, and those seating eight people or fewer, regardless of whether alcohol is served.

