Three part-time Saltaire residents are vying for two trustee seats on Friday.

Incumbents Hillary Richard and Frank Wolf are facing challenger Keith Stein for two-year unpaid terms as the Fire Island village plans to undertake several capital projects.

Richard, 58, is seeking her fourth term as trustee. The former village associate justice closed her Manhattan law office, Brune & Richard, about two years ago. She is an administrator and moderator of What Would Virginia Woolf Do?, a 19,000-member Facebook group dedicated to discussions about women and aging.

Richard said she is proud of upgrading the village camp by adding a program for campers to swim in the ocean and introducing online registration and electives, such as yoga and photography. She said she wants to see a number of large projects “through to fruition,” including the planned renovation of village hall and the refurbishment of the Lighthouse Promenade walkway.

Richard, who lives in Brooklyn, is running on her own party line called the Ocean Party.

Wolf, 77, is seeking his fifth term as trustee. The executive director of the Child Welfare Fund in New York City and dean emeritus of the School of General Studies at Columbia University is running on his own party line, the Red Wagon Party.

Wolf said he is concerned that the cost of capital projects is going to exceed the planned $2.3 million budget, which includes FEMA grant money. He said he wants to redo Lighthouse Promenade with the less expensive option of concrete. Wolf, who lives in Manhattan, said he is the board member who first raised questions about operating the post office in the age of Amazon and regulating drone use.

Stein, 60, is seeking his first elected position and is running on his own party line called the East Enders. He manages Stein Law PLLC and real estate investment fund VestaPoint Capital. He is on the board of trustees of the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stein, who lives in Manhattan, said he wants the village to develop a long-term master plan. He said he does not “have a definitive position” on current issues facing the village, including how to best redo Lighthouse Promenade, citing that he has not been in an official position to vote and needs answers on questions of cost.

Mayor John Zaccaro Jr. is running unopposed for re-election.

Residents registered to vote in Saltaire can vote at village hall from noon to 9 p.m.