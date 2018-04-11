Saltaire officials, residents want to keep post office open
Residents tell the village board they do not want the cramped post office to close. Officials asked residents to cut down on the size of their online orders.
Saltaire officials and residents voiced their support Tuesday for keeping the village post office as more and more packages from online retailers are delivered to the Fire Island community.
Officials said they want to continue to provide the service and called on residents to decrease the size of their online orders to make it easier to operate the small post office, which has become overrun with packages.
Officials said they will continue to host discussions on managing the post office.
