Saltaire officials, residents want to keep post office open

Residents tell the village board they do not want the cramped post office to close. Officials asked residents to cut down on the size of their online orders.

Saltaire Mayor John Zaccaro Jr., second from right, and other village board members discuss whether to close down their post office at a board meeting in Manhattan on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Saltaire officials and residents voiced their support Tuesday for keeping the village post office as more and more packages from online retailers are delivered to the Fire Island community.

Officials said they want to continue to provide the service and called on residents to decrease the size of their online orders to make it easier to operate the small post office, which has become overrun with packages.

Officials said they will continue to host discussions on managing the post office.

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

