Three incumbent Saltaire village officials were re-elected Friday.

Incumbent trustees Frank Wolf and Hillary Richard were elected to serve another two years on the board of the Fire Island village. Wolf received 118 votes. Richard received 78 votes. Challenger Keith Stein, 60, received 61 votes.

The election results come as village officials plan to undertake several capital projects, including renovating village hall, refurbishing the Lighthouse Promenade walkway and reconstructing a public safety building.

Wolf, 77, will enter his fifth term as trustee. Wolf, who also resides in Manhattan, is the executive director of the Child Welfare Fund in New York City and dean emeritus of the School of General Studies at Columbia University.

Richard, 58, will start her fourth trustee term. The former lawyer is an administrator and moderator of What Would Virginia Woolf Do?, a 19,000-member Facebook group dedicated to discussions about women and aging. She also lives in Brooklyn.

Mayor John Zaccaro Jr., 54, was re-elected after running unopposed for a second term, receiving 89 votes.

Zaccaro, a real estate investor and developer, was first elected Saltaire’s mayor in 2016. Zaccaro, who also lives in Manhattan, is the son of Geraldine Ferraro, the first female vice-presidential candidate on a major party.