A human services nonprofit for substance abuse rehabilitation, mental health care and other programs has been awarded a $4 million federal grant to improve its Huntington Station facilities and programming.

Samaritan Daytop Village, headquarted in Queens, hosts its preparatory school for youth in rehab programs and other services at its location on New York Avenue in Huntington Station. The agency has more than 50 facilities throughout the state.

The two-year grant was awarded through the federal Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and announced Monday by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove). The money will be used in Huntington Station to build more spaces for counseling, treatment and education, hire more staff, and allow the nonprofit to more than double the number of patients and clients it can serve.

"We can treat the whole person here," Samaritan Daytop president and chief executive Mitchell Netburn said at a news conference. He compared the range of programs offered to "one-stop shopping."

"This is an example of a program that works," Suozzi said. "Using this money to repair the facility, to hire more staff to make it work better, will help more people."

Michael Maloney, 19, of Farmingdale, credited Daytop with helping him overcome drug and alcohol addiction. The new funding could be used for "getting kids off the streets and try to get some help," he said at the news conference.

The grant was awarded in January and the expansion work is expected to be completed by the summer.