A zoning hearing on popular Northport microbrewery Sand City Brewing Co. was packed with dozens of supporters who said the business has enlivened the village’s downtown.

The compliance hearing Wednesday came after the village zoning board of appeals voted in February to temporarily keep the brewery’s tasting room closed, citing complaints about crowd control, noise and drunk patrons.

The brewery operators had already closed the tasting room last September to rebuild the walkway with the intention of reopening the tasting room after finishing the repairs. The brewery still sells its beers at its Main Street premises.

The zoning board of appeals’ concerns were driven by fears that the popularity of the tasting room, where small samples of the brewery’s wares were served, had become a de facto bar.

“We can’t make this a bar,” said board chairman Andrew Cangemi.

He added, “we’re not here to hurt you guys but we’re certainly not here to hurt the village.”

The brewery’s lawyer Jim Clark called Sand City “a jewel that Northport has” and said the owners are eager to cooperate with the village.

“Everybody here is concerned you’re driving them away,” said resident Christina Adams, who lives near the brewery and came to support them.

A lone dissenter spoke amid the supporters — Diana Hannon, who lives on Main Street near the brewery and said the odors were “not pleasant.”

A decision was not immediately issued by the board.