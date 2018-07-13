A Suffolk County report on contaminants in groundwater in Noyack has emboldened activists and legislators seeking the East End site’s closure, while the company that operates there disputed the study’s findings.

At issue is a 140-page report, the Investigation of Potential Impacts to Groundwater at Wainscott Sand & Gravel/Sand Land Facility 585 Middle Line Highway, Noyack, N.Y., which was released by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

The agency installed 21 monitoring wells and collected 83 groundwater samples, four surface water samples, four soil samples and 10 samples of vegetative material at the site, where sand is mined. The company has also been mulching and composting waste there.

The agency found “the vegetative waste management activities on the Sand Land site have had significant adverse impacts to the groundwater.”

In particular, the report said, groundwater samples showed elevated levels of manganese and iron in drinking water, adding that “manganese exceeded the standards by almost 100 times and iron by over 200 times.”

The report did not alert residents to avoid drinking the water and recommended further monitoring and testing by appropriate regulatory agencies.

Some activists and legislators hailed the report as confirmation of their concerns at a press conference in Sag Harbor Friday, during which they called for the state to shut down the 50-acre site.

“Finally, the county has verified this contamination beyond a shadow of a doubt,” said Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, adding that the facility’s permit to operate is up for renewal in November. “We called on the governor (Andrew M. Cuomo) and (County Executive Steve) Bellone to shut it down and clean it up. There’s no reason to give another five-year permit to a facility that’s polluting the groundwater.”

In a statement, state Department of Environmental Conservation spokesman Sean Mahar said the agency is "carefully evaluating this report as part of our ongoing efforts to protect water quality on Long Island. From historic investments in the $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act and $300 million Environmental Protection Fund to enacting strong regulations of mulch facilities for the first time, and numerous other ongoing initiatives, we are committed to protecting Long Island’s water resources."

Esposito appeared with Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor), Suffolk Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyack), Group for the East End President Bob DeLuca and Noyac Civic Council President Elena Loretto.

Brian Matthews, an attorney for Wainscott Sand & Gravel of Bridgehampton, said the health department’s study came to different conclusions than the company’s experts, who found no causal link between contamination and the operations at the facility.

“The testing conducted by Sand Land’s experts reveals that the directional flow of the groundwater is different than what the County claimed and confirms that any elevated levels found through the County’s testing are not related to any activities at the site,” the firm said in a statement issued by Matthews.

The company’s statement notes that, “The lack of any such correlation is also established by the fact that every one of the private wells the SCHDS identified as being downgradient from the site ‘met all drinking water standards.’”

The report recommended that the DEC continue to monitor the site and make certain all laws are followed while determining whether the vegetative waste management, specifically composting and mulching, are allowable.

“I think the report clearly demonstrates that there’s been substantial contamination of the groundwater with iron and manganese at 100 and 200 times the drinking water standard,” Thiele said. “It is equally clear that Sand Land is responsible for this contamination. This report documents it chapter and verse.”