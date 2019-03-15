Operators of the Sand Land mine in Noyack have agreed to cease operations within eight years and implement several new actions to protect water quality, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials announced Friday.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos told Newsday that the mining operation had agreed to conditions in a settlement addressing the facility’s operating permit that would place the facility on a path to closure.

The facility is operated by Wainscott Sand & Gravel of Bridgehampton.

The conditions include Sand Land immediately no longer accepting vegetated waste to protect water quality and the implementation of an extensive groundwater monitoring program at the site.

As part of the settlement's conditions, Sand Land is also prohibited from any horizontal expansion of the mine and must cease all operations within eight years, with the site to undergo a complete reclamation in less than 10 years to ensure its return to productive use, Seggos said.