TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Appellate court bans sand mining operation from expanding its digging boundary

Environmentalists said the ruling signals a judge should

Environmentalists said the ruling signals a judge should undertake a more substantive review of the proposed mine expansion. Photo Credit: Doug Kuntz/Doug Kuntz

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A panel of state Appellate Court Justices issued a ruling Wednesday that temporarily blocks a controversial Noyac sand mine from digging deeper than was previously allowed, a victory for environmentalists who fear the expansion could further contaminate groundwater.

The ruling prevents the Sand Land mine from digging 40 feet deeper than its previous boundary, as is allowed by a state Department of Conservation permit issued June 5. The added depth was granted to Sand Land under an agreement reached with the DEC in March that would have allowed the mine to operate for eight more years.

DEC officials have said the agreement prohibits the company from accepting new vegetative waste at the site, institutes a groundwater monitoring program and provides additional financial security to ensure the mine is reclaimed within a decade.

Environmentalists, town and state elected officials had sued the sand mining operation and the DEC in April to have the settlement overturned.

Citizens Campaign for the Environment executive director Adrienne Esposito said the ruling signals a judge should undertake a more substantive review of the proposed mine expansion.

“It’s a positive step on a long journey,” she said. “We’re happy to see the judge[s] drew a line in the sand.”

A ruling earlier this month also blocked the operation from expanding from 31.5 acres to 34.5 acres into an area known as the “Stump Dump.”

A study released by Suffolk County in June 2018 found elevated levels of manganese and iron in the groundwater and concluded it was from mulching and composting on the site. The facility is operated by Wainscott Sand & Gravel of Bridgehampton. 

The DEC in September denied a renewal for Sand Land's mining permit, which was set to expire in November 2018. The state agency announced on March 15 that it had reached an agreement that would allow the operation to continue for eight years and permit the mine to expand 40 feet deeper but require reclamation of the site in 10 years.

"While DEC cannot comment on pending litigation, our comprehensive settlement has put this facility on the path to closure and secured the most stringent and aggressive oversight and protection of water quality over any facility of its kind in New York State," a DEC spokeswoman said Thursday. "DEC will continue to be a regular presence on the site and will take immediate action if any violations are found."

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Parents in the Northeast are more likely to 1 in 3 families will incur credit card debit for summer child care
The tiki bar at the Centereach home. $384,999 LI home comes with 12-stool tiki bar
North Babylon High School senior Jordan Fuentes at Love of outdoors spurred Babylon senior's activism
Jack Nordin, 5, of Nesconset, takes items from A 5-year-old's success, thanks to early intervention
(From left) Alexander Hamarich, 17, Melissa Newman, 18, At LI prom, teens keep late friend's spirit alive
Members of the Southampton Village Police agencies at Cops: Woman charged with killing her twin daughters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search