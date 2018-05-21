Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will hold a news conference Monday in Lindenhurst Village to call on Congress to extend and reform the National Flood Insurance Program, which expires in July.

The program is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and provides flood insurance while working to improve floodplain management and develop flood maps. The agency set up a claims review process in 2015 in an effort to address accusations that private companies hired by the agency to execute policies and adjust claims after superstorm Sandy in 2012 had forged documents to lower payments to homeowners.

Sandy victims from across Long Island have said their claims have been underpaid by the program. According to data from FEMA, as of October there were more than 700 Long Island homeowners within the program’s claims review process.

Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro said the Senate minority leader is overseeing negotiations being worked on by the Senate committee on banking, housing and urban affairs, which is led by Republican chairman Mike Crapo and Democratic ranking member Sherrod Brown.

Schumer is using the urgency of the approaching hurricane season to extend the program, which is due to expire on July 31. He also wants to instill reforms in the program, including ensuring that homeowners get flood protection for a stable and fair cost; creating more accurate flood maps that contain affordability protections; and placing stricter controls on attorneys who defend insurance companies over homeowners.

The news conference is at 10:30 a.m. outside 1000 S. 5th St., a Lindenhurst Village house that was damaged by Sandy floodwaters.