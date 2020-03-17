The Baldwin school district on Tuesday postponed voting on a $158 million bond issue that had been scheduled for Wednesday, and that had been intended to expand space for science and technology instruction, performing arts, sports and other programs throughout the district.

“Due to the current situation, we need to postpone the vote,” said a notice posted on the district’s website, in apparent reference to statewide school closings prompted by the coronavirus crisis. The notice added that more information would be provided at a later date.

Glen Cove, meanwhile, moved back the date of voting on a $45.9 million bond proposition, originally set for Thursday. Instead the measure is to appear on a ballot May 19, the same date scheduled for budget voting.

If approved, Glen Cove’s bond borrowing would pay for a variety of upgrades in local schools, three of which are more than 100 years old, according to the district. Planned improvements are in such areas as security and equipment, including two elevators to help students and adults with disabilities.

“The work is very much needed and we regret the postponement,” said Maria Rianna, Glen Cove’s superintendent.