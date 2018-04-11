An unlicensed driver ran a stop sign Wednesday morning in Brentwood and hit a school bus, causing minor injuries to three children on the bus, Suffolk County police said.

The minibus carrying children from Brentwood’s North Elementary School was northbound on Madison Avenue about 8:26 a.m. when a minivan driven by Reynaldo Alvarez, 33, ran the stop sign at Barleau Street, police said.

The three children were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Alvarez and the school bus driver were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Alvarez, a resident of Central Islip, was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign, police said.