TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: 2 hurt when school bus, cars collide in Hauppauge

A school bus was involved in a crash

A school bus was involved in a crash with other vehicles Tuesday morning at Wheeler and Bretton roads in Hauppauge. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 10-year-old boy and a motorist suffered minor injuries when two cars involved in a crash collided with a school bus Tuesday morning in Hauppauge, Suffolk County police said.

The bus was carrying 17 elementary school students from the Hauppauge school district, police said.

Police said the multivehicle accident occurred at Wheeler and Bretton roads at about 8:40 a.m.

Hauppauge schools Superintendent Dennis O’Hara said the child, whose name was not disclosed because of his age, was examined at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, released and returned to class. He said all the students on the bus were headed to Bretton Woods Elementary School.

There were no other reported injuries, police said.

Police said a Nissan Sentra was headed south on Wheeler Road when it attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Bretton — and collided with a northbound Toyota RAV4. The two vehicles then collided with the bus, which police said was stopped at a stop sign as it waited to turn onto Wheeler.

The Hauppauge Fire Department responded to the scene with an ambulance.

Police said the female driver of the RAV4 was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with minor injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County and Hempstead Village police respond Tuesday Police probe fatal stabbing in Hempstead
Kurt Nolting of Greenport looks out to the Weather: Sunny today with highs around 70
Long Beach officials will have a public hearing City to present budget proposal with tax hike
Ashleigh DeLuca, left, with Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, first lady LI native gets high-profile support for program
Sheira Brayer, author of the self-published paperback Motiv8: LI author to speak to moms of tweens and teens
Suffolk County police released surveillance photos on Tuesday Cops release photos of woman wanted in robbery