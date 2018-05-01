A 10-year-old boy and a motorist suffered minor injuries when two cars involved in a crash collided with a school bus Tuesday morning in Hauppauge, Suffolk County police said.

The bus was carrying 17 elementary school students from the Hauppauge school district, police said.

Police said the multivehicle accident occurred at Wheeler and Bretton roads at about 8:40 a.m.

Hauppauge schools Superintendent Dennis O’Hara said the child, whose name was not disclosed because of his age, was examined at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, released and returned to class. He said all the students on the bus were headed to Bretton Woods Elementary School.

There were no other reported injuries, police said.

Police said a Nissan Sentra was headed south on Wheeler Road when it attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Bretton — and collided with a northbound Toyota RAV4. The two vehicles then collided with the bus, which police said was stopped at a stop sign as it waited to turn onto Wheeler.

The Hauppauge Fire Department responded to the scene with an ambulance.

Police said the female driver of the RAV4 was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with minor injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.