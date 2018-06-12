Five elementary schoolchildren suffered minor injuries when their school bus driver crashed into a house in North Amityville after having a medical emergency Tuesday morning, police said.

The driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, Suffolk County police said. Her condition was not known.

The five children onboard were all taken to the same hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries, police and officials said.

The bus struck the house on County Line Road, at the intersection with Ritter Avenue, about 7:45 a.m., police said.

It was carrying students from the Amityville school district to the Western Suffolk BOCES James E. Allen Elementary School in Dix Hills, said Amityville superintendent Mary Kelly. Parents have been notified, she said.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Kelly said in a statement.

Educational Bus Company owns the bus, which is not a district bus, Kelly said. The company could not be reached for comment.

Police had closed off Ritter Avenue and County Line Road in the area as of 9 a.m. Emergency vehicles and neighbors crowded around the scene. In the crash, the bus plowed a white Chrysler that had been at the front of the driveway into the home.

Eugenia Collado, 61, rents the house that was struck. She said she was in the living room at the time of the crash, which threw her from one end of the room to the other.

Collado was crying outside the home with bits of drywall throughout her hair and a scrape on her eyebrow. She said she had pain in her foot and back. Minutes later, she was transported in an ambulance.

Five people were in the home at the time of the crash: Collado and her three children, Gabriella Collado, 27, Jesus Collado, 29, and Odris Collado, 32; and Gabriella Collado’s son Jeremiah, 4. They have lived there for almost two years.

“We were all sleeping,” Odris Collado said.

Gabriella Collado said her bedroom is in the front of the house next to the living room. She said she was pushed to the opposite end of her bedroom in the crash.

“When we came out, she was still in the bus and the children were on the ground,” Gabriella Collado said of the bus driver.