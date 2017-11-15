TODAY'S PAPER
School speed zone plan to get a hearing

A sign outside Huntington Town Hall is seen in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Alexi Knock

By DEBORAH S. MORRIS  deborah.morris@newsday.com
TOSPEED1116 - The Huntington Town Board will consider lowering the speed limit on a section of Sweet Hollow Road near a school.

The board will hold a public hearing to consider lowering the 30 mph limit to 20 mph for 500 feet of the road at West Hills Montessori School in Huntington, which is at the north end of Sweet Hollow Road, close to Jericho Turnpike.

The school’s administration has expressed concern over the speed of traffic around the school, town officials said.

The hearing is Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. during the monthly meeting at Town Hall, 100 Main St.

