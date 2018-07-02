TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk officer who helped save newborn becomes his godfather, police say

When Bryce Pappalardo was delivered at home last year, he wasn't breathing. Officer Jon-Erik Negron was on the scene and quickly cleared his airway, police said.

Sixth Precinct Police Officer Jon-Erik Negron on August

Sixth Precinct Police Officer Jon-Erik Negron on August 22 responded to the home after Jane Pappalardo went into labor in the family's home. Baby Bryce Pappalardo was delivered by his father but was not breathing, and the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Negron used a plastic syringe from the family's kitchen to clear fluid from Bryces' airway. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com
The Suffolk County police officer who helped save a newborn in Mount Sinai last year was named the baby’s godfather, police said.  

Jane Pappalardo went into labor Aug. 22 and delivered her son, Bryce, on the family’s kitchen floor. But the umbilical cord was wrapped around Bryce’s neck and the boy wasn’t breathing, according to a news release from Suffolk County police. 

Sixth Precinct Officer Jon-Erik Negron was on the scene and quickly used a plastic syringe he found in the family’s kitchen to clear the fluid from Bryce’s airway, allowing the boy to take his first breath, police said.

“He’s been there for Bryce since his first breath,” Bryce’s father, Mike Pappalardo said of Negron in a news release. “He’s just so genuine and asked us to keep in touch with him to let him know how Bryce is doing. It made us think, you know what, we want him in his life.”

The christening was held June 23 at Infant Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Port Jefferson. Mike Pappalardo said asking Negron to become Bryce’s godfather was an “easy choice.”

Negron, who has been a Suffolk police officer for more than four years, still chats with the Pappalardos every week and said he shares a special connection with Bryce.

“This is probably the most meaningful thing that will happen to me on this job and it exceeded all expectations,” Negron said.  

