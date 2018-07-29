TODAY'S PAPER
SCPD sends patches to son of Kansas deputy killed in line of duty

Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said the department also coordinated with other agencies, including Southampton Town Police, who sent over a few patches, too.  

The SCPD joined other law enforcement agencies to

The SCPD joined other law enforcement agencies to donate patches to the 5-year-old son of Wyandotte County Deputy Patrick Rohrer, a Kansas deputy who was killed in the line of duty in June. Photo Credit: SCPD via Twitter; Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com
The Suffolk County Police Department is doing its part to help console the son of a Kansas deputy who was killed while on duty last month.

Wyandotte County Deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King were fatally shot while transporting an inmate from court to jail on June 15. Since his father’s death, Connor Rohrer, 5, began collecting police patches in honor of his father, according to local media reports. Word spread about Connor’s mission and soon he was receiving patches from agencies across the country.

Lt. Ken Holvik of Suffolk’s Highway Patrol Bureau recently learned about the campaign and got the department involved, Suffolk police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said.

“For many members of the public when a police funeral is over they can forget about the sacrifice that officer made, but for us in the community we never forget,” Cameron said. “That family has lost their husband or father forever and I think it’s a wonderful way to let Connor know that we’re still here for him.”

Last week, Det. Michael Fales, who collects police patches, sent more than 10 Suffolk police patches to Connor. Cameron said the department also coordinated with other agencies, including Southampton Town Police, who sent over a few patches, too.  

“It won’t bring his dad back but I hope it lets him know that we all care for him,” Cameron said.

