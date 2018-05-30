TODAY'S PAPER
East Setauket teen out of national spelling bee prelims

Eighth-grader Ryan Himmelsbach is knocked out of third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after incorrectly spelling “dominium.”

Ryan Himmelsbach won the 2018 Hofstra Long Island

Ryan Himmelsbach won the 2018 Hofstra Long Island Regional Scripps Spelling Bee at Hofstra. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
An East Setauket middle schooler making his second trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., was knocked out in the preliminaries of the contest on Wednesday.

Ryan Himmelsbach, 14, had survived Round 2 on Tuesday by correctly spelling “chevalet.” In Round 3 on Wednesday, he misspelled “dominium.”

Ryan, an eighth-grader at Paul J. Gelinas Junior High School in the Three Village school district, was sponsored by Hofstra University. Earlier this year, he won the 2018 Hofstra Long Island Regional Scripps Spelling Bee.

In the national bee last year, Ryan finished in a tie for 41st place. — Robert Brodsky

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

