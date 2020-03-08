TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Cove man charged with robbing man sitting in car in Sea Cliff

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Nassau police have arrested a Glen Cove man in connection with a robbery in Sea Cliff last month.

A 23-year-old male victim was sitting in his car at Veteran’s Memorial Park about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 28 when he was approached by Gregory Czaplicki, Nassau police said. Czaplicki opened the car door, demanded the victim’s wallet and struck him multiple times while displaying a knife. Czaplicki then ran away, police said.

Czaplicki, 23, has been charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and second-degree menacing, police announced Sunday morning. He is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

