Nassau police have arrested a Glen Cove man in connection with a robbery in Sea Cliff last month.

A 23-year-old male victim was sitting in his car at Veteran’s Memorial Park about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 28 when he was approached by Gregory Czaplicki, Nassau police said. Czaplicki opened the car door, demanded the victim’s wallet and struck him multiple times while displaying a knife. Czaplicki then ran away, police said.

Czaplicki, 23, has been charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and second-degree menacing, police announced Sunday morning. He is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday.