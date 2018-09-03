Lindenhurst officials are installing new cameras and replacing outdated units to boost security at the village marina, LIRR commuter lots and several other locations in response to reports of crime in those areas.

The village recently entered into an agreement with Altice for internet and modem services at seven locations: the village's marina, the square/gazebo, the 9/11 memorial garden and four Long Island Rail Road parking lot locations. The cost is $4,206 for the installation and $154.97 per month for each location.

Village Administrator Doug Madlon said the cameras are a response to reported instances of vandalism and theft, particularly in the village’s LIRR commuter lots.

“It’s been an ongoing request to the village to upgrade surveillance cameras we had there that became outdated,” Madlon said. “We’re doing everything we can to bring the Village of Lindenhurst into the 21st century.”

Lindenhurst's Business Improvement District will pay for the internet costs of the village square/gazebo location, officials said, and the group has also donated $4,550 worth of cameras for four spots there.

Village officials are preparing to purchase 19 cameras for the other locations at a cost of $21,000, Madlon said. In the spring, officials purchased four cameras for Village Hall using money from a state Justice Court Assistance grant.

Feeds from the new cameras can be viewed remotely by computer or phone, Madlon said, and will be monitored by village officials, a code enforcement officer as well as the village’s emergency manager, Raymond Fais. Madlon said the recorded camera footage is retained for 10 days for review as needed. The village hopes to have all of the cameras operating in the fall, he said.

In addition, the village, which does not have its own police department, has for months discussed the possibility of creating a public safety department. Officials last month appointed Fais, a retired Nassau County police officer, to a nonsalary position as coordinator of the department.

The force is a “work in progress,” Madlon said, but the goal is to “make our parks and downtown areas safer” by having public safety officers regularly patrol those areas. He noted that the village already has code enforcement officers and seasonal parks and marina workers who do patrols and security, but that a public safety force would better organize operations and take things “to the next level.”

"We’re still in the infancy stage with this,” Madlon said. “We’re going to take our time and really put together a public safety program that keeps residents safe.”